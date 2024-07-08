BJP Puducherry in-charge Surana affirms continued alliance despite internal discord

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the growing discord between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), BJP Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana has asserted that the alliance will persist through the 2026 Assembly elections and beyond.

This statement comes in the wake of BJP legislators levelling serious charges against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, attributing the party's recent electoral defeat to his governance.

Surana conducted discussions with party MLAs and independent MLAs supporting the BJP at the party office on Monday. The meeting aimed to address the dissatisfaction expressed by MLAs regarding governance by the AINRC-BJP government led by N Rangasamy, which they cited as the primary reason for the defeat in the lone Lok Sabha seat from Puducherry. The legislators warned that if the current situation continues, it could lead to a defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

A detailed analysis of the reasons behind the electoral defeat is underway, Surana informed reporters at the party office. "All views are taken into account, and we will definitely work to rectify the issues. The Puducherry government must perform while central ministries provide full support. The state government needs to focus more on performing to the satisfaction of the people, while the schemes of the Centre must reach the public and be properly publicised," he stated.

Surana emphasised that the matter is being taken seriously. Despite a scheduled appointment between him and the Chief Minister on Monday afternoon, following the conclusion of MLA's meeting, it did not materialise. Surana said that due to time constraints, he could not meet the Chief Minister as he had to catch a flight from Chennai.