BMW hit-and-run case: LOC issued against Shiv Sena leader's absconding son

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly driving a BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area, an official said on Monday.
The accused is the son of a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district.
On Sunday, a speeding BMW driven by Mihir Shah hit a bike in Mumbai's Worli area, resulting in the death of a woman traveling with her husband.
After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area and ran away, the official said.
Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said. Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar.
The official said the car is owned by Rajesh Shah.
"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," the official said.
The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him, he said.
Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.
The police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 of the bar and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating. The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined, he said.
The two arrested persons will be produced before a local court later in the day, he added.
The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.