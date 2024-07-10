BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai court sends prime accused Mihir Shah to police custody till July 16

A local court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent the BMW hit-and-run main accused, Mihir Shah, to a six-day police custody. His custody will end on July 16.

Earlier today,the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expelled its deputy leader, Rajesh Shah following the arrest of Mihir, who is the main accused in the hit-and-run case.

24-year-old Mihir Shah, had been absconding since the accident on Sunday. He was arrested by the police three days later. The Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and involved the Crime Branch to apprehend Mihir, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him.

Mihir was allegedly inebriated and behind the wheel when the hit-and-run accident took place, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said whoever is guilty in the BMW hit-and-run case will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader.

The CM said there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared.

"Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said to the media.

"We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial assistance to aggrieved family," he said.