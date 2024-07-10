BMW hit-and-run case: BMC razes illegal alterations in bar visited by accused Mihir Shah before crash

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is demolishing unauthorised alterations made at the city-based bar that was visited by the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash that killed a woman, officials said.

The establishment, Vice-Global Tapas Bar against which the action was being taken, is located in Juhu suburb.

The BMW car driven by main accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.