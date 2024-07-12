NHRC summons School and Mass Education Secretary for personal appearance over student's death

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a summons to the secretary of the School and Mass Education department to appear in person before the Commission on July 16.
The summons has been issued in connection with the death of a student due to corporal punishment in the Balasore district.
Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the secretary to produce the required information and documents during the personal appearance.
A copy of the proceedings has been sent to the Chief Secretary asking him to ensure that the requisite report is submitted to the Commission, without any delay.
“If the required reports and documents are received before the date, the personal attendance of the secretary shall stand dispensed with,” the order stated.
Sumanta Das, a 15-year-old Class-X student of Bansidhar Vidyapitha at Kuligaon under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district, died after being allegedly beaten up by a teacher at the school on October 7 last year.
The Commission had taken cognisance of the complaint and sought an action taken report from the secretary by November. The report has not been submitted despite a reminder issued on December 4.
Taking serious note of the delay in submitting reports, the NHRC has issued a summons by exercising its power under section 13(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
“A period of seven months has elapsed and the requisite report is still awaited,” the Commission observed.
Tripathy in his petition has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and stern action against the teacher besides adequate compensation for the victim’s family.
In a similar incident, a Class-I student of Uchapada Primary School under Dhamnagar block in Bhadrak district died after a notice board fell on him on October 4, 2022. The state government had paid an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the mother of the deceased following the direction of the NHRC.