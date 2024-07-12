NHRC summons School and Mass Education Secretary for personal appearance over student's death

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a summons to the secretary of the School and Mass Education department to appear in person before the Commission on July 16.

The summons has been issued in connection with the death of a student due to corporal punishment in the Balasore district.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the secretary to produce the required information and documents during the personal appearance.

A copy of the proceedings has been sent to the Chief Secretary asking him to ensure that the requisite report is submitted to the Commission, without any delay.