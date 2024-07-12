Rajkot game zone fire: Social organisations demand property seizure, death sentence for accused

AHMEDABAD: Various organisations protested at the Collector's office in Rajkot regarding the TRP Game Zone tragedy, that claimed 27 lives. They fervently demanded the death penalty for all the accused and urged for the confiscation of their assets, echoing these demands through passionate slogans at the office premises.

Social organisation Activist Kana Kubawat stated, 'All those responsible for the TRP Game Zone fire incident must face strict punishment, such as life imprisonment. The main offender should receive capital punishment to deter future perpetrators.”

“Additionally, the investigation must be conducted with utmost sincerity and impartiality, ensuring accountability without exceptions for any leader or official. Furthermore, the assets of the arrested individuals should be confiscated and allocated to the families of the victims. Today, we bring the symbol of justice, urging authorities to remove their blindfold and deliver justice against such criminals,” he added.

Recently, On July 10, the families of the victims met with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. During the meeting, they put forth several requests, including an inquiry overseen by a panel of retired judges, a prompt trial process, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh per family.