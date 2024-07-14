Luxury car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated

PUNE: Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday issued a notice to a city-based private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car that 34-year-old Khedkar used during her posting here.

Shivane village in Haveli taluka was mentioned as the address of the registered user, as per officials.

Khedkar recently came under the spotlight after kicking up a controversy surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune. She allegedly misused the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Khedkar allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.

Following the controversy, she was transferred from Pune to Washim district before the completion of her training.

"A notice was issued on Thursday against the unauthorised use of a beacon and name sign on the private sedan Khedkar had been using.

The car now has been confiscated, its documents will be checked and we are probing the matter further," a senior police official said on Sunday.

A jammer was put on the car and barricades were installed around it, he said.