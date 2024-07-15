Bengal Guv defamation case: CM Mamata Banerjee argues nothing defamatory in her comment

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday firmly stood by her statement that women had expressed fear about visiting the Raj Bhavan here, opposing a plea before the Calcutta High Court by Governor C V Ananda Bose for an interim order related to a defamation suit he filed against the CM and other TMC leaders.

Bose, represented by his lawyer, sought to restrain Banerjee, two newly elected MLAs and another TMC leader from making further comments in connection with alleged incidents at Raj Bhavan.

In response, Banerjee's counsel SN Mookherjee argued before Justice Krishna Rao that her remarks were a fair comment on issues of public interest and not defamatory.

Standing by her earlier comment, Banerjee's lawyer submitted that she merely echoed the apprehensions of women over certain alleged activities in Raj Bhavan.

The counsel said he was ready to state on affidavit the names of women who expressed such apprehensions.

Arguments over the prayer for an interim order were concluded before the court of Justice Rao, and the order on it will be passed later.