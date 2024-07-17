No 'major surprise' in UP amid speculations of leadership changes

LUCKNOW: Contrary to the speculations of ‘major leadership changes’ in both the state government and the BJP organisation in UP following the party’s debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, highly-placed BJP sources claim that the party has not been mulling ‘any surprise’ as speculated in the Yogi Adityanath government. However, the party top brass is prepping not only for an organisational overhaul, but also a cabinet rejig.

The speculation regarding a ‘big leadership change’ gained further weight after Deputy CM Keshav Maurya and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury met the party’s national president JP Nadda on Tuesday night followed by Chadhury’s one-hour-long meeting with PM Modi in national capital on Wednesday.

The political circles have been abuzz with an ongoing Yogi- Maurya tussle which has been there since 2017 when, despite having won the Assembly polls with a mammoth majority under the stewardship of Keshav Maurya as state BJP chief, Yogi Adityanath was chosen to helm the state much to his (Maurya) chagrin.

At present, Maurya, who batted for the organisation first theory at party state executive meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, is believed to have flagged his reservations with Yogi's governance with the central leadership but both he and Bhupendra Chaudhury were asked to strike a better synergy between the state government and the party organisation in the state.