Organisation is bigger than government: UP Dy CM Maurya's office posts on social media

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the party is bigger than the government, a cryptic remark on X that has fuelled speculation over a "rift" in the BJP state unit.

"The organisation is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation, the workers are the pride," the post shared by the office of the deputy CM on X said.

It quoted a part of Maurya's address during the BJP's working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

The post also had a picture of the meeting in the backdrop.

"The organisation was bigger than the government and will always be bigger. The doors of my residence at 7 Kalidas Marg are open to everyone. I am Deputy Chief Minister later but first I am a worker," Maurya said in the meeting.