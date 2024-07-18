Pleas alleging systemic failure in NEET-UG exam is misconceived: NTA to SC

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA), in its reply filed before the top court, denied the allegations by the petitioners that there was a systemic failure and widespread irregularities in conducting the exam.

"The allegations of the petitioners that there has been a systemic failure as candidates have obtained unprecedented higher marks only in the top range of mark interval are misconceived,” the agency that conducts the NEET-UG exam submitted to the apex court, on Wednesday.

The three-judge bench, led by CJI D Y Chandrachud, who is conducting the hearing, on Thursday was apprised by the NTA, that the CBI filed a second status report regarding the ongoing investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and malpractices.

During the hearing on Thursday, the NTA said that the exam centre allotment was only two days before the exam. So nobody knows which centre is going to be allotted to which student.