MEA fully focused on ensuring safety of Indians in Bangladesh: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes that reportedly left over 90 people dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA is fully focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indians in Bangladesh.

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," it said.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.

Over 90 people have been killed in the clashes that began weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear.

Law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a nationwide curfew as the clashes between protesters demanding withdrawal of a job quota system and police continued across the country.

"Appreciate the concern of families and well wishers of Indian nationals in Bangladesh. MEA is fully focused on ensuring their safety and well being," Jaishankar said in a post on X.