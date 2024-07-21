Assamese medical student recounts how young Bangladeshi man helped 15 Indians escape violence-torn Dhaka

GUWAHATI: A young Bangladeshi risked his life to help 15 Indian medical students escape the country amidst anti-government protests against job quotas.

Hassan Rahman (name changed) not only arranged an ambulance for the Indian students but also accompanied them to Dhaka airport. When the vehicle was intercepted by irate protestors at one point, he managed to convince them to provide safe passage.

The Indian students, including five from Assam, are from Delta Medical College and Hospital, which is affiliated with Dhaka University. Abbas Ali, a 20-year-old Assamese who joined the college on June 28, recounted the horror in Bangladesh.

“As the violence was raging, we were stuck in the college hostel. We discussed how we could get out of the country and return home. The seniormost among us said we would be able to fly out if his friend, Hassan, helped. Hassan did indeed,” Abbas told this newspaper over the phone on Sunday from his Sivasagar residence.

He said the Indian students had a flight at 5 pm on July 19, but to ensure their safety, Hassan took them out of the hostel at 8 pm on July 18 in an ambulance.