BSF says troops on ‘high alert’ along Bangladesh borders due to ongoing violent anti-government protests

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that its troops deployed along the eastern frontier are on “high alert” in view of widespread violence in Bangladesh, as they facilitated the return of nearly 380 students from the country facing internal strife.

Officials in the force said that the BSF is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country where over a hundred people have reportedly died during anti-government protests against job quotas.

In a statement the BSF said, its troops are on “high alert” due to the ongoing violence across the border. It went on to add that the force has facilitated the safe return of 36 Indian students through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Tripura, who were stranded at the Brahmanbaria Medical College in Bangladesh.

The officials further said that over all a total of nearly 380 students, including a few of them from Nepal arrived in Tripura through the ICP on Saturday and more are expected to arrive soon.