Third hit-and-run case in Mumbai in three months: Drunk driver rams Audi car into two autorickshaws, four injured

The car rammed into two stationary autorickshaws, injuring two drivers and as many passengers. Their condition is said to be stable, the official said.

The police collected the accused's blood sample and sent it to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory. It was found that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

The earlier two hit-and-run accidents involving luxury cars had sparked public outrage in Maharashtra.

On May 19, a 17-year-old boy, son of a Pune realtor rammed his Porsche into two 24-year-old techies from Madhya Pradesh. the minor was drunk driving, according to the police.

The most recent incident occurred on July 7 in Mumbai's Worli. The accused, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, ran over a woman with his BMW. Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, confessed during interrogation to being in an inebriated state when the accident happened. The crash resulted in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa.