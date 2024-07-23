Centre's 'no' to special status for Bihar evokes cryptic response from Nitish

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday came out with a cryptic response to the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to the state.

Kumar, whose JD (U) is a key ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, was asked about the Union government's statement in Parliament the day before.

"You will get to know all things slowly, and slowly (sab kuchh dhire dhire jaan jaaiyega)," the longest-serving CM of the state said, in reply to a volley of questions he faced from journalists at the Bihar Assembly.

Flashing his trademark smile of ambiguity, the veteran leader rushed inside the House, waving at the posse of journalists that stood trying to read his impregnable mind.

Notably, after the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP fell short of a majority, becoming heavily dependent on allies, the JD (U) held a national executive meeting where a resolution was passed raising a fresh demand for special status.