Slight 2.5 % increase in allocation for Women and Child Development Ministry

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Tuesday, underscored the significance of empowering women in driving the country's development. Despite this emphasis, the budget allocation for the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry for the fiscal year 2024-25 increased slightly by 2.5 per cent.

Presenting her seventh straight Budget, Sitharaman said, "To promote women-led development, the budget allocates more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls. This signals our government's commitment to enhancing women's role in economic development."

The total budget for the ministry stands at Rs 26,092 crore, up from the previous year's revised allocation of Rs 25,448 crore.

A significant portion of the ministry's budget is directed towards centrally sponsored schemes, which received Rs. 25,848 crore.

Sitharaman also announced that, in collaboration with industry, the government will establish working women's hostels and creches to facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce.

The partnership will also seek to organize women-specific skilling programmes and promote market access for women's SHG enterprises.

At the beginning of her budget speech, Sitharaman said the government's focus, as mentioned in the interim Budget, is on four major categories, the poor, women, youth, and farmers.

"Our government is committed to all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive development of people, particularly farmers, youth, women and the poor. To achieve social justice comprehensively, the saturation approach of covering all eligible people through various programmes, including those for education and health, will be adopted to empower them by improving their capabilities," she said.