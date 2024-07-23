Modi govt provides funds to all states, does not discriminate, says FM on Opposition criticism

Prime Minister Modi in his third term has made several announcements for growth and development, including the provision of Rs 1. 50 lakh crore to states without interest for 50 years, she said, adding, this is over and above the Finance Commission's recommendation.

"We get proposals for all states and try to finance their projects following due process," she said.

Asked whether West Bengal is not mentioned in the Budget, she said, those who are claiming this, should read the speech carefully as the name features in paragraph giving details of Purvodaya scheme.

"If the name of the state is not mentioned in the Budget speech that does not mean that it is not covered," she said.

"States in the Eastern part of the country are rich in endowments and have strong cultural traditions. We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh," she said in her Budget speech.

This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and the generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.