Opposition indulged in politics during Budget discussion: Parl Affairs Minister Rijiju

His remarks came a day after the Opposition claimed the Union Budget was "discriminatory" against non-NDA-ruled states and accused the prime minister of running a "shaky and vulnerable" coalition government.

During the general discussion on the budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, various opposition members accused the government of doling out sops to key allies JD-U and TDP, which rule Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively, to ensure that the government faces no hurdles from its coalition partners.

Rijiju said elections were over and now the focus should be to work towards a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and hold constructive discussion on the Union Budget.

"The prime minister has said that elections were over and now was the time to rise above political lines and work together for the nation," Rijiju said.

The minister said opposition leaders did not say anything on the budget, they just indulged in politics during the discussion on the Budget which began on Wednesday.

"They have insulted the mandate of the people. The opposition leaders have abused the prime minister," Rijiju said.

He said the floor leaders of political parties should direct the members not to create ruckus in Parliament and have a civilised and sensitive debate during the Budget session.