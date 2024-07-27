Kargil war heroes recall their stories on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI: Post retirement, Lt. General (Retd) Mohinder Puri plays a lot of golf to keep himself fit and busy but 25 years ago the Kargil War hero led the crucial 8 Mountain Division that played a key role in securing and restoring the Line of Control (LoC) and capturing dominating heights in the most inhospitable terrain of Ladakh.

On Friday, the nation marked the silver jubilee of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, as celebrations culminated in Dras amid patriotic fervour.

Puri and several other Kargil veterans who had played a decisive role in the 1999 war were felicitated by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Delhi recently.

Speaking at the 'Kargil Diwas Honours' hosted earlier by TV9 Network here to mark the 25th anniversary of the war, the CDS had said that besides recalling memories of war, it was also important to look at its aftermath and draw the "right lessons" for the future.

Asked about his memories of the war, the General said, "There are so many memories. But the first success we got, that is the biggest memory. The officers and men we lost and that is a disturbing memory. Every day, more or less, we remember them. Because they fought with you, for you, under you," he said.

"The 8 Mountain Division played a fantastic role due to the bravery, courage, and determination of our young officers and men. I salute them for the honour and dignity they brought to the country," he told PTI.

The general said he would like the youth of India to develop the discipline that the Army represented, even if they didn't join it.