Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pakistan persists in proxy wars to maintain relevance, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister also witnessed the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh virtually. The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long twin-tube tunnel to be constructed at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

Addressing the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, the Prime Minister said that the glorious land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. “Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal,” PM Modi remarked. He underlined that the lives laid down to protect the nation’s borders cannot be erased despite the passage of time. “The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces,” PM Modi added.

Underlining the developments taking place in Ladakh, the Prime Minister said that the Shinkun La Tunnel would keep the union territory connected with the rest of the country throughout the year, in every season. “This tunnel will open doors to new possibilities for the development and better future of Ladakh.” Congratulating the people of Ladakh, the Prime Minister said that this tunnel would ease the numerous hardships faced by them due to the region’s extreme weather.

Referring to ambitious targets for the border areas, the Prime Minister informed that the Border Road Organization (BRO) has completed more than 330 projects, including the Sela Tunnel, showcasing New India’s capabilities and direction.

Lauding the defence forces for the reforms in the defence sector, the Prime Minister elaborated on the Agnipath Scheme as one of the crucial reforms. “The purpose of Agnipath is to keep forces young and continuously battle-ready,” the Prime Minister asserted, lamenting the blatant politicization of this sensitive subject. He criticized past scams and the previous unwillingness for the modernization of the Air Force Fleet. “The truth is that the Agnipath scheme will strengthen the country and provide capable youth. Announcements have been made to give priority to Agniveers in the private sector and paramilitary forces as well,” he said.

Modi rejected the propaganda that saving the pension burden was the main reason behind the Agnipath Scheme. “We have respected this decision taken by the armed forces because for us the security of the country is more important than politics,” he added.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said, “The victory of Kargil was not the victory of any government or any party. This victory belongs to the country; this victory is the heritage of the country. This is a festival of pride and self-respect for the country.”