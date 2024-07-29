SC refuses to stay Patna HC's verdict of quashing 65 per cent reservation for backward classes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to stay the Patna High Court's June 20 verdict setting aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs).

The Patna High Court had earlier issued a verdict quashing the 65 per cent reservation cap set by the Bihar government in admission to educational institutions and government jobs.

While hearing an appeal filed by the Bihar government, which had moved to the SC against the HC's order, the apex court's three-judge bench, led by CJI D Y Chandrachud, refused to stay the HC order. However, it was posted for the final hearing of the Bihar government's appeal in September.

"We will grant leave, will appoint nodal counsels (lawyer, Manish Kumar) and list for final hearing in September," the CJI said.

Although the senior lawyer for Bihar, Shyam Divan, pleaded to the apex court to stay the Patna HC's verdict, the SC refused to do it.