Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Jharkhand HC's order of granting bail to Hemant Soren

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court in its order on Monday rejected the appeal of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, after noting that it was "a very well reasoned judgement," by the Jharkhand High Court.

While upholding the Jharkhand HC's verdict, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice BR Gavai and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, however, said that the state High Court's observations should not influence the trial court in the case. "It is a very well reasoned judgement. We are not inclined to interfere with the (HC) order."

During the course of the hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, opposed the bail granted to Soren by the High Court. "There are documents corroborating ED's case against Soren," Raju told the SC.

Despite strong pleadings by Raju to cancel Soren's bail, the apex court, refused to lend credence to his statement and said, "Valid reasons have been given (by HC) why they are disregarded."

The apex court's Monday order was a big reprieve for Soren, who was fighting cases from trial court, to HC and apex court.

It is to be noted that a single judge bench of the Jharkhand HC's, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, while granting bail to Soren, had on June 28, directed him to be released on furnishing bail bonds and surety in the case.