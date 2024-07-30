Coaching centre deaths: Licensed libraries have doubled their fees, claim students

NEW DELHI: Civil services aspirants have claimed that licensed libraries in Old Rajinder Nagar here and its adjoining areas have doubled their fees after MCD action on coaching centres with illegally run basements.

The Municipal Corpration of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on the buildings in Old Rajinder Nagar where basements were being used for commercial use, including as libraries.

The civic body action comes following the death of three civil services aspirants in the area last Saturday after a coaching centre basement, which was illegally being used as a library, got flooded due to heavy rain.

"Earlier, the library owners, who ran libraries on the first or second floor, used to charge Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month but now after the closure of many libraries, they have doubled their fees knowing the students have no other option," said Pankaj, a UPSC aspirant.

"The students who will be appearing for the (UPSC) mains exams shortly have nowhere else to go because the rooms in which we live are so small that we cannot study and we need libraries," Pankaj stated.

Students going to the libraries in the adjoining areas of Rajinder Nagar, such as Patel Nagar, are also being asked to pay fees in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, which is more than double the previous fees, said another student.