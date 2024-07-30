'Has Congress named all the States during their budget speeches', asks Nirmala Sitaraman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday termed misleading claims by opposition leaders that if any state is not named in the Budget speech, then it does not get any budgetary allocation.

Replying to a Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman asserted that no state was being denied money.

She recalled that in the past Budgets by the UPA government also did not mention names of all states in their Budget speech.

"I have been picking up on Budget speeches since 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2007-2008 and so on. The Budget of 2004-2005 did not take the name of 17 states.

I would like to ask the members of the UPA government at that time - did money not go to those 17 states? Did they stop it?" Sitharaman said.