Nearly a quarter of adolescent girls face physical or sexual partner violence: WHO study

NEW DELHI: Nearly a quarter, or close to 19 million, of adolescent girls have experienced physical or sexual partner violence by the time they turn 20 years old, a World Health Organization (WHO) study said.

The WHO study published in the The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal was based on surveys from thousands of adolescent girls aged between 15 and 19 from 161 countries.

It showed that 24% of adolescent girls had been subjected to intimate partner violence at least once, with 16% reporting it in the past year.

“Intimate partner violence is starting alarmingly early for millions of young women around the world,” said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO’s Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research Department.

“Given that violence during these critical formative years can cause profound and lasting harms, it needs to be taken more seriously as a public health issue - with a focus on prevention and targeted support.”

Partner violence can have devastating impacts on young people’s health, educational achievement, future relationships, and lifelong prospects.