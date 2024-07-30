Patanjali Ayurved continues to violate SC directions on misleading adverts

"Patanjali is given a long rope by both the SC and earlier by the SLA. Their earlier track records have shown that they have continued to violate the Drug and Magic Remedies Act of 1954, even after a commitment made to SLA in May 2022 and again to the SC in November 2023. This should be addressed seriously by the SLA," Babu said.

On July 9, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd informed the apex court that it had stopped the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licenses were suspended by the SLA in April. They had also told the apex court that they have instructed 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products, and have also instructed media platforms to also do so.

Patanjali was directed to file an affidavit within two weeks stating whether the request made to social media intermediaries for removing advertisements has been acceded to and whether advertisements of these 14 products have been withdrawn.

The bench will be hearing the matter on Tuesday.

The DMR (OA) 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs to treat certain diseases and disorders. It states that "no person shall take any part in the publication of any advertisement referring to any drug in terms which suggest or are calculated to lead to the use of that drug for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any diseases, disorder or condition."