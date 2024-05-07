What are you doing to remove misleading ads on internet sites, SC asks Patanjali

Observing that misleading advertisements for Patanjali products are still available on some online platforms, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Patanjali whether it was taking any steps to remove them.

The court also rejected an oral request to further exempt the personal appearances of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on the next date of hearing. On the last date of hearing, the apex court in its order had exempted them for appearing in person in court on Tuesday.

"We also want to point out to you that your misleading ads about your products that have now been prohibited are still available on various channels on the internet – what are you doing to bring them down," the apex court asked.

A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, was hearing a petition filed by the IMA against the activities carried out by Patanjali and its founders against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.