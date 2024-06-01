Pune Porsche crash: Police arrest juvenile's mother for swapping blood sample

Pune police have arrested the mother of the teen suspect following confirmation that his blood samples were swapped with that of her.

She is likely to be produced in a court during the day.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were swapped with those of his mother.

Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

Police on Friday moved an application for Vishal Agarwal's (the juvenile's father) custody in connection with the alleged switching of the blood samples.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has allowed police to investigate the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash, PTI reported.

Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents' presence.

The teen was behind the wheels of the Porsche when it crashed into a two-wheeler killing two, young software engineers on May 19.

Soon after the crash, the local people beat up the teen driver of the Porsche who was under the influence of alcohol.

The blood test of the suspect initially revealed that he was not drunk at the time of the crash.

However, police arrested doctors, Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon General Hospital's Forensic Medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital, for manipulating the blood samples. The doctors discarded the blood sample of the teen and replaced it with that of his mother in a bid to shield him.