Did Ajit Pawar and his MLA try to 'shield' the suspect in the Pune Porsche crash case?

Did Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and the legislators belonging to his faction of NCP, particularly MLA Sunil Tingre, try to "save" the 17-year-old son of a builder, who is the suspect in the Porsche crash case, on May 19?

Soon after the 17-year-old was arrested for driving a Porsche in an inebriated state and knocking down and killing two software engineers travelling in a two-wheeler at Kalyani Nagar in Pune, MLA Sunil Tingre reportedly intervened directly.

Although, the suspect was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board merely 15 hours after the crash after making him to write an essay on road accidents as one of the conditions, public outcry forced the police and the authorities to take action against the suspect and his kin.

The Woman and Child Development Department has formed a panel to probe whether the Juvenile Justice Board members followed the correct legal procedures while granting bail to the suspect.

According to a report, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar allegedly made a call to the Pune police commissioner seeking to "go slow" on the minor suspect after his arrest.

Ajit Pawar however denied this. He told the media that he called the police commissioner and told him that the accused boy was from a wealthy family and there was a chance police might be pressured.

The police had arrested two doctors for manipulating the blood sample of the suspect. The doctors include Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensic department and previously the medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital.

It has now come to light that the appointment of Ajay Taware as medical superintendent was made based on a recommendation from Sunil Tingre.