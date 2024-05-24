What the Pune Porsche Taycan crash that claimed two lives highlights

Here are some thoughts and learnings that I wish to share on trying to address the bigger issues this highly avoidable accident has brought to the fore.

Speed thrills, but it also kills

As the first Traffic IG of the state of Kerala, I used to interact with teenagers at the higher secondary/college level to promote road safety.

The entitled young male teen's most cherished dream is riding a costly bike (especially some brands popular with gangsters in these times) at high speeds, especially in front of peer groups and female students.

In an attempt to dissuade them from such needless adventurism, we used to show them clips of helmetless bike riders having their head smashed or of beltless riders speeding and crashing. We used to make the students take an oath on sensible road use.

During road safety week (January every year), we used to depute student police cadets to spread road safety messages. They used to distribute sweets to drivers sticking to safety norms and would advise those violating norms.

The aim was simple and direct. Road safety, for us, was a subject that needed to be ingrained into the sensibilities of every child in society -- that a road is a public place used by different types of people, vehicles and even animals. So, road sense is the first civic sense they need to learn.

Children used to love Pappu Zebra, the traffic mascot of Kerala Police. The mascot was used through dramas, cartoons etc to spread road sense.

Use of alcohol and that old Meenakshi Seshadri test

Another discussion triggered by the Pune accident is the use of alcohol and drugs among teenagers. This has become more rampant and is creating havoc on roads. Teenagers hanging out on prominent roads for fun are sometimes a menace to society. We, for instance, witnessed many uncontrolled car races in areas like Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Recently an inspector who was making a courtesy call to me told me that on Manaveeyam Road, he found a teenage girl, drinking and smoking with a male friend. The girl was one of his friend's daughters. The inspector did not intervene as he was worried that the youngsters were not in their senses and may attack or question him if he stepped in. He chose instead to inform the matter to his friend.

Law enforcement authorities trying to put a stop to such activities on the roadside, beach etc are on many occasions confronted by people who allege moral policing. But what they forget is that where such incidents cross the line and lead to fatal accidents or bodily offenses cannot be defined.

Teenagers driving bikes or cars after consuming alcohol or drugs are a clear and present danger. By a rapid screening device, people who have consumed intoxicants including MDMA (Ecstasy) and other narcotic substances can be identified. The results can be processed in the handheld analyser using oral fluid samples.