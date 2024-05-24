What the Pune Porsche Taycan crash that claimed two lives highlights

A National Statistics Report published by Great Britain (September 2023) shows that there are an increased number of accidents being caused by younger car drivers, particularly males. Among the more severe accidents, younger drivers (aged 17-24) account for a relatively large proportion.
In light of the recent Pune accident that tragically claimed the lives of two software engineers and involved a Porsche Taycan driven by a 17-year-old, we in India also need to reflect deeply. The Rs 1.5-crore-plus car was speeding at 200 km/h, according to reports, and the juvenile at the wheel was said to have been drunk, with CCTV footage showing him entering two pubs before he embarked on his fatal drive.
Two Pune cops were suspended on Friday for failing to inform the wireless control room about the accident.
Here are some thoughts and learnings that I wish to share on trying to address the bigger issues this highly avoidable accident has brought to the fore.
Speed thrills, but it also kills
As the first Traffic IG of the state of Kerala, I used to interact with teenagers at the higher secondary/college level to promote road safety.
The entitled young male teen's most cherished dream is riding a costly bike (especially some brands popular with gangsters in these times) at high speeds, especially in front of peer groups and female students.
In an attempt to dissuade them from such needless adventurism, we used to show them clips of helmetless bike riders having their head smashed or of beltless riders speeding and crashing. We used to make the students take an oath on sensible road use.
During road safety week (January every year), we used to depute student police cadets to spread road safety messages. They used to distribute sweets to drivers sticking to safety norms and would advise those violating norms.
The aim was simple and direct. Road safety, for us, was a subject that needed to be ingrained into the sensibilities of every child in society -- that a road is a public place used by different types of people, vehicles and even animals. So, road sense is the first civic sense they need to learn.
Children used to love Pappu Zebra, the traffic mascot of Kerala Police. The mascot was used through dramas, cartoons etc to spread road sense.
Use of alcohol and that old Meenakshi Seshadri test
Another discussion triggered by the Pune accident is the use of alcohol and drugs among teenagers. This has become more rampant and is creating havoc on roads. Teenagers hanging out on prominent roads for fun are sometimes a menace to society. We, for instance, witnessed many uncontrolled car races in areas like Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram.
Recently an inspector who was making a courtesy call to me told me that on Manaveeyam Road, he found a teenage girl, drinking and smoking with a male friend. The girl was one of his friend's daughters. The inspector did not intervene as he was worried that the youngsters were not in their senses and may attack or question him if he stepped in. He chose instead to inform the matter to his friend.
Law enforcement authorities trying to put a stop to such activities on the roadside, beach etc are on many occasions confronted by people who allege moral policing. But what they forget is that where such incidents cross the line and lead to fatal accidents or bodily offenses cannot be defined.
Teenagers driving bikes or cars after consuming alcohol or drugs are a clear and present danger. By a rapid screening device, people who have consumed intoxicants including MDMA (Ecstasy) and other narcotic substances can be identified. The results can be processed in the handheld analyser using oral fluid samples.
Use of such devices by the police immediately after an incident of rash driving, affray on the road etc must become the norm. Not just police patrols, but also police stations must use such devices regularly, apart from breath analysers.
A Circle Inspector remembers the time when such sophisticated equipment was unavailable and all of us used to tell the suspect to breathe out or say 'Meenakshi Seshadri' effortlessly!
Inadequate punishment!
A case under section 185 of the MV Act is registered by law enforcement agencies when a person is 'drunk driving' (when blood alcohol exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml). The fine is Rs 1000 and imprisonment is up to six months. The repeated offence can see the fine being enhanced to Rs 15000/- and imprisonment up to two years.
Section 161 of the MV Act also provides compensation for victims in hit-and-run cases.
Truth be told, these punishments are inadequate compared to punishments for such offenses in advanced countries.
In India, the driving license can be cancelled if one is convicted of driving dangerously more than once. In the UK, if death is caused by dangerous driving, 14 years to life imprisonment could be the penalty. Knocking down a person on the road is an extremely serious crime, but the penalty is not clearly laid out in the Indian Judicial system.
Post-COVID era and newer challenges
The post-COVID period has seen youth all over the world grappling with serious mental pressures.
Lockdown protocols, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and the vaccine on the mental health of youngsters, and its impact on crime have been studied widely. Though exact correlations have not been arrived at, it is a fact that the delinquencies related to road accidents, violent crimes, etc have increased post-COVID.
Mental health issues of juveniles need to be dealt with by families as well as institutions. The establishment of deaddiction clinics will not suffice.
Dealing with the mental issues of teens through counseling, treatment etc is required before they escalate to delinquencies/rash acts in public or private spaces. Responsible living has to come naturally to any developing child in society. It is the requirement of any healthy society.
Projects such as Childline numbers and 'Chiri' by Kerala police (where student volunteers talk to distressed children who call) need to be given a leg up to ensure our children grow up into responsible human beings. Mental health counselors in the schools and basic awareness among the parents is also required.
Promoting overall mental health, a watchful society, diligence in law enforcement and the awareness imparted on road safety are basic requirements in ensuring road safety issues connected with juveniles.
B Sandhya is a Retired Director General of Police and Member, Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority. She holds a doctorate from BITS Pilani in 'Access of Women to Criminal Justice System'.