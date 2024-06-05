Modi intent on sabotaging people's mandate: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha results are a "big mandate against" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he is intent on "sabotaging" the people's mandate.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "caretaker Prime Minister is thumping his shrunken chest and boasting that not since 1962 has a government been re-elected thrice consecutively".

"History that even the Master Distortian cannot rewrite is that Nehru was elected PM in 1952 with 364 seats, in 1957 with 371 seats and in 1962 with 361 seats. Mr. Narendra Modi has got 240 seats in 2024. It is a big mandate AGAINST him. But he is intent on sabotaging this mandate," Ramesh said on X.