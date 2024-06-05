'No revenge in politics, only sportsmanship': Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma

NEW DELHI: Congress' newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Wednesday said the constituency for him was like an "amanat" of the Gandhi family and he would ensure there is no "amanat mein khayanat (breach of trust)".

Sharma, who emerged as a giant slayer by defeating sitting BJP MP and Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.

67 lakh votes, does not see his victory in terms of a "revenge" of the defeat inflicted on Gandhi by Irani in 2019 in the constituency.

"There is no revenge in politics. It is like sportsmanship, one has to win and the other loses. We don't see things in terms of revenge and all," Sharma told PTI in an interview here.

He said Gandhi has to decide which constituency he will represent in Lok Sabha though he would want the former Congress chief to keep the Rae Bareli seat.

Talking about his win from Amethi, Sharma said it is a victory of the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family.

Sharma said the Amethi constituency is the 'amanat' of the Gandhi family and he would ensure that there is no "amanat mein khayanat (breach of trust)".

This time, Rahul Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha election from the Rae Bareli seat, while Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, was fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to take on Irani.

Sharma had been an MP representative for both Rae Bareli and Amethi, looking after the two Gandhi family bastions.

Gandhi won the Wayanad seat by a margin of more than 3. 6 lakh votes and Rae Bareli by a margin of over 3. 9 lakh votes.