Amid cabinet berth demands NDA MPs to meet on June 7

NEW DELHI: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday amid battles over ministries and positions.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to elect Modi as their leader following which senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him.

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.