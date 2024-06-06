Shivaji, Gandhi statues being removed from 'places of prominence' in Parliament draws flak

The relocation of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji within the Parliament premises has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

The Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the shifting 'atrocious; and the leader of the Communist Party of India D Raja said the arbitrary and unilateral decision is condemnable.

"Statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have just been removed from their places of prominence in front of the Parliament House. This is atrocious," Ramesh posted on the micro-blogging site ‘x’.