Did confusion over party symbol cost Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) a Lok Sabha seat?

Did confusion over the party symbol lead to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde losing the Satara Lok Sabha seat? And did the same confusion also significantly reduce the victory margins of NCP (SP) candidates in other constituencies?

The Election Commission of India had allotted the symbol of a man blowing a trumpet to the NCP (SP) candidates. Meanwhile, rival parties smartly fielded independent candidates with the symbol of a trumpet, spreading confusion among rural and illiterate voters in ten Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. These independent candidates received a total of 4.14 lakh votes across 14 Lok Sabha seats.

NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde lost to BJP candidate Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale by 33,000 votes in the Satara Lok Sabha seat, where the unknown independent candidate Sanjay Gadhe, with the trumpet symbol, surprisingly garnered over 37,000 votes.