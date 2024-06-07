NDA now is 'Nitish-Naidu Dependent Alliance': Congress

Khera claimed the government has "removed" statues of national icons out of "frustration" and in a bid to vent out the anger over the BJP not having won a majority on its own.

He said the statues were "removed" without the decision of the joint parliamentary committee on the maintenance of heritage characters and development of the Parliament House complex and the committee on the installation of portraits and statues of national leaders and Parliamentarians in the Parliament complex.

He said the last meeting of these committees on portraits and statues was held on December 18, 2018.

"In such a situation, the country demands an explanation on why the statues of national leaders were removed and what is the intention behind it," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP is taking revenge for its defeat in Maharashtra by Shifting the Shivaji statue out of Parliament. They are abusing Lord Ram's devotees in Ayodhya because they couldn't win any seat around the Ram Temple. NDA's full form now in Naidu-Nitish Dependent alliance," he said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) pocketed 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra while the BJP-led NDA fell significantly short of its target of bagging 45-plus seats in the state, garnering just 17 seats.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Modi's embrace of the Constitution was a "drama" as he has attacked the same Constitution several times in the past 10 years.

As soon as Modi entered the Central Hall for the NDA meeting, he bowed before a copy of the Constitution placed there and lifted it to his forehead reverentially.