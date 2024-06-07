Rahul likely to retain Rae Bareli constituency

NEW DELHI: As the suspense over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s choice of constituency between Rae Bareli and Wayanad continues, sources said that Rahul Gandhi may stick to Rae Bareli and let go of Wayanad.

According to sources, the party leadership feels that as the Congress made an impressive comeback in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh with six seats in its kitty and increased vote share, Rahul’s presence in the state will have a cascading effect on the assembly elections in 2027.

“The party also feels that if Rahul Gandhi vacates Rae Bareli, there will be a by-election. In that case, the ruling BJP government at the state and the Centre will not leave any stone unturned to defeat the candidate, who will be contesting. It is a prestigious seat for the Gandhi family and the leadership doesn’t want any gamble at this point,” said the source, adding that the party hasn’t decided whom to field from Wayanad.