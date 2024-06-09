LGBTQIA activist Gopi Shankar Madurai invited for Modi's swearing in ceremony

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the Indian political history, the most marginalized group of diverse SOGIESC community (persons born/living with diverse sexual orientation, gender identity & expression and sex characteristics) members are invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

Intersex activist Gopi Shankar Madurai along with other senior activists and members from diverse SOGIESC communities have been invited to attend the his swearing-in ceremony. The Modi led NDA government earlier appointed Gopi Shankar Madurai as the first intersex statutory authority with the Government of India.

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place on June 9, Sunday around 7:15 pm, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The premises have been closed to the public from June 5 to June 9 in preparation for the event.

Over 8000 dignitaries are expected to be present for the ceremony. Foreign leaders from various countries have accepted invitations to attend, with plans to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.

Following the ceremony, the dignitaries will be attending a formal banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.