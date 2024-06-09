Nation

LIVE | NDA swearing-in ceremony: Modi set to return with BJP's A-team in coalition government

Amid speculation about the NDA cabinet composition, Modi is expected to signal continuity by inducting most key members of his outgoing government into the Council of Ministers.
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with NDA leaders during an interaction over tea, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024.
Narendra Modi will be sworn in for the third time as India's Prime Minister this evening, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government at the Centre. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Modi and his Council of Ministers at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan around 7:15 p.m.

Amid speculation about the NDA cabinet composition, Modi is expected to signal continuity by inducting most key members of his outgoing government into the Council of Ministers.

Earlier today, Modi met with some newly elected MPs, who are likely to be sworn in as Union Ministers. Based on the meeting, it is expected that over 65 ministers will take the oath as part of the country's first coalition government after 10 years.

Top leaders from India's neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, are in Delhi to attend the ceremony.

Approximately 1,100 Delhi Police traffic personnel have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public regarding traffic movement. Route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the ceremony preparations.

India welcomes its first coalition government in a decade, 'who gets what' is the question

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Rajinikanth among big names attending swearing-in ceremony

People from the business world, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Gautam Adani with his wife Priti Adani and brother Rajesh Adani, would be attending the ceremony.

Bollywood actors like Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, and Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth will also attend the ceremony.

Transgender community members, sanitation workers, labourers to attend Modi's oath ceremony

People from transgender community, labourers and sanitation workers, who built new parliament building, have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers.

Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the transgender community members at his residence while BJP MP and former Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated sanitation workers.

This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony. These participants have made contribution in the empowerment of the transgender community, Kumar said.

7 world leaders in Delhi for Modi's oath ceremony

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay also reached Delhi for the ceremony where Modi will take the oath for the third straight term along with his ministerial colleagues.

Bangladesh President Sheikh Hasina and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif arrived in Delhi on Saturday.

Among the foreign leaders, Muizzu's visit has assumed greater significance as it came against the backdrop of the ties between India and the Maldives witnessing significant strain.

It is Muizzu's first visit to India after he became the island nation's president on November 17 last year.

Congress chief Kharge to attend swearing-in ceremony

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister on Sunday evening, sources close to him said.

An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

Sources close to Kharge said that he would be attending the function.

However, none of the Opposition leaders would be attending the oath-taking of Modi and his cabinet.

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Two berths for JD(U); Jayant, Manjhi, HDK set to inducted

The JD(U), which is the third largest party in the NDA after the BJP and TDP, will get two ministerial berths. JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur will be inducted into the NDA Cabinet.

Others NDA allies who take oath today includes LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary.

Former NDA ministers Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (S) and RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale will be also be taking oath.

Kerala set for two cabinet spots via Suresh Gopi, George Kurian

Kerala, where the BJP finally made inroads in this year's elections, is set to be rewarded with two ministerial berths in the NDA cabinet.

Actor and Thrissur Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Gopi, who won the BJP's first seat in the state, is set to be included in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

However, a surprise addition is the inclusion of 63-year-old BJP leader George Kurien in the NDA cabinet.

Speculation about Kurien's cabinet entry surfaced following his presence at a meeting with PM Modi on Sunday morning.

But who is George Kurien? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

'PM decided, I am obeying': Suresh Gopi to be cabinet minister in new NDA government

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP set for two ministerial berths

Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister and another party MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani as a minister of state in the Modi 3.0 government.

Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha member while Pemmasani, considered to be the richest MP, was elected to the House for the first time.

According to sources, the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is said to be lobbying with the Centre for more financial assistance for various projects in the State, rather than insisting on Cabinet berths.

With 16 MPs, Naidu's TDP is the biggest contributor to the NDA after the BJP, following the party's strong performance in this year's general elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Rajeev Chandrasekhar likely to be dropped

Over 65 ministers are likely to take oath in today's ceremony.

However, surprise omissions might include BJP's outgoing ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Anurag is the outgoing information and broadcasting minister who won from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency again. He is expected to be dropped and was not among the leaders invited to meet Modi earlier today.

Outgoing ministers Smriti, who suffered a big defeat in Amethi, and Parshottam Rupala, who won but whose remarks on Rajput community during the polls had triggered a massive row, are also unlikely to find a place in the new government.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest, is also likely to be missing from the new government.

Who gets what in NDA's coalition government?

The BJP, which managed to win 240 seats—32 short of the magic number—in this year's general elections, is now slated to form the country's first coalition government in a decade.

This has heightened speculation over who will make it into the Cabinet and who might be excluded, following days of negotiations between the BJP and its NDA allies.

It is widely expected that familiar faces from Modi's previous government will be retained.

This includes BJP heavyweights like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nityanand Rai, Jyotiraditya Scindia, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jitendra Singh, who are likely to be inducted into the new Cabinet.

However, significant questions remain over which NDA allies will receive key positions and the potential exclusion of some prominent BJP leaders from the outgoing Modi administration.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

