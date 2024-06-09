LIVE | NDA swearing-in ceremony: Modi set to return with BJP's A-team in coalition government

Narendra Modi will be sworn in for the third time as India's Prime Minister this evening, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government at the Centre. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Modi and his Council of Ministers at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan around 7:15 p.m.

Amid speculation about the NDA cabinet composition, Modi is expected to signal continuity by inducting most key members of his outgoing government into the Council of Ministers.

Earlier today, Modi met with some newly elected MPs, who are likely to be sworn in as Union Ministers. Based on the meeting, it is expected that over 65 ministers will take the oath as part of the country's first coalition government after 10 years.

Top leaders from India's neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, are in Delhi to attend the ceremony.

Approximately 1,100 Delhi Police traffic personnel have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public regarding traffic movement. Route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the ceremony preparations.