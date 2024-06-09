LIVE | NDA swearing-in ceremony: Modi set to return with BJP's A-team in coalition government

The BJP, which managed to win 240 seats—32 short of the magic number—in this year's general elections, is now slated to form the country's first coalition government in a decade.
This has heightened speculation over who will make it into the Cabinet and who might be excluded, following days of negotiations between the BJP and its NDA allies.
It is widely expected that familiar faces from Modi's previous government will be retained.
This includes BJP heavyweights like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nityanand Rai, Jyotiraditya Scindia, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jitendra Singh, who are likely to be inducted into the new Cabinet.
However, significant questions remain over which NDA allies will receive key positions and the potential exclusion of some prominent BJP leaders from the outgoing Modi administration.