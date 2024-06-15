Mortal remains of Jharkhand man killed in Kuwait fire brought home

RANCHI: A pall of gloom descended on the Hindpiri area in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi as the mortal remains of Md Ali Hussain, who was among those killed in a massive fire in Kuwait earlier this week, were brought to his residence on Saturday morning, an official said.

His body was brought to Ranchi on a regular flight from Delhi and was taken to his residence around 10.15 am, he said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha was present at the Birsa Munda Airport when Ali's body arrived.

Ali, 24, the youngest among three siblings, went to the west Asian country around 20 days ago, his father Mubarak Hussain (57) said.

His family members, relatives and friends broke down after Ali's mortal remains reached the locality, and they had never imagined that he would face such an incident.