Kuwait fire tragedy: Bodies of seven Tamils reach Kochi, sent to their homes on hearses

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of the seven Tamils who died in the recent fire accident in Kuwait were brought to Kochi airport on Friday by a special aircraft along with the bodies of 38 other Indian victims.

At the airport, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan received the bodies in the presence of senior officials from the state government. The leaders paid their last respects to the departed souls. Kerala police gave a guard of honour to the deceased.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had accompanied the bodies from Kuwait.

Vehicles from the Tamil Nadu government’s free hearse services were sent to collect the bodies and take them to their native districts.

The victims were from different parts of the state. Ramu Karuppannan (64) was from Ramanathapuram district, Mohammed Sharief (36) from Villupuram, Bhunaf Richard Ray (28) from Thanjavur, G. Sivashankar (48) from Chennai, K Chinnadhurai (42) from Cuddalore, V Mariappan (41) from Thoothukudi and E Raju (53) was from Tiruchy.

Members of some of the families had gone to Kochi to receive the mortal remains and accompany them on the journey back to their native places. The bodies are expected to reach the homes of the victims late on Friday night or early on Saturday.