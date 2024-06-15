Kuwait fire tragedy: Bodies of seven Tamils reach Kochi, sent to their homes on hearses

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of the seven Tamils who died in the recent fire accident in Kuwait were brought to Kochi airport on Friday by a special aircraft along with the bodies of 38 other Indian victims.
At the airport, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan received the bodies in the presence of senior officials from the state government. The leaders paid their last respects to the departed souls. Kerala police gave a guard of honour to the deceased.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had accompanied the bodies from Kuwait.
Vehicles from the Tamil Nadu government’s free hearse services were sent to collect the bodies and take them to their native districts.
The victims were from different parts of the state. Ramu Karuppannan (64) was from Ramanathapuram district, Mohammed Sharief (36) from Villupuram, Bhunaf Richard Ray (28) from Thanjavur, G. Sivashankar (48) from Chennai, K Chinnadhurai (42) from Cuddalore, V Mariappan (41) from Thoothukudi and E Raju (53) was from Tiruchy.
Members of some of the families had gone to Kochi to receive the mortal remains and accompany them on the journey back to their native places. The bodies are expected to reach the homes of the victims late on Friday night or early on Saturday.
Bodies to reach home today, officials to aid kin
The bodies are expected to reach the homes of the victims of the Kuwait fire accident late on Friday night or early on Saturday. Sources in the government said the collectors of the respective districts would provide necessary assistance to the families once the bodies reach the districts.
Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced Rs 5 lakh as solatium to the bereaved families on Friday. The cheques are likely to be handed over to the families in a day or two. Kovilpatti AIADMK MLA and former minister Kadambur C Raju had visited the family of Mariappan to express his condolences on Thursday night.