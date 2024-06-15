Hey Ram! RSS leader's U-turn after 'arrogant' remark against BJP

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday made a U-turn after sparking a debate by attributing the BJP's poor show in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls to its "arrogance."
Kumar chose to clarify that the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram have been defeated while those who set the goal of restoring Lord Ram's glory are in power.
In an attempt to mitigate the damage caused by his remark, Indresh Kumar clarified, "The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Following this, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi hit back at Kumar's remarks saying, "Let him be happy with that... Lord Ram has given us the mandate to work, and we are working. Those who are saying this should think about themselves," Manjhi said while reacting to the RSS leader's criticism.
Speaking at an event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, Indresh Kumar said, "Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance."
More importantly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also chose to politely offer advice to the BJP by suggesting that the party needed to change the manner in which it has been going about its business in recent times.