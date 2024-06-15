Hey Ram! RSS leader's U-turn after 'arrogant' remark against BJP

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday made a U-turn after sparking a debate by attributing the BJP's poor show in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls to its "arrogance."

Kumar chose to clarify that the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram have been defeated while those who set the goal of restoring Lord Ram's glory are in power.

In an attempt to mitigate the damage caused by his remark, Indresh Kumar clarified, "The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."