Bihar govt to enact stringent law against question paper leak after 'NEET-UG scam'

PATNA: Amid controversy over the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak scam, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is mulling over enacting a tough law to preempt the chances of paper leaks in competitive examinations.

High-level sources in the Bihar government said on Monday that the state may bring a related bill in the coming session of the state legislature. A new law would be enacted to ensure that transparency is maintained in conducting examinations and no irregularities are committed throughout the entire process, they said.

The Bihar police have initiated an investigation into the NEET question paper leak and have already arrested 13 individuals in connection with the matter. So far, nine candidates belonging to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have been issued notices asking them to appear before the economic offences unit of the state police to record their statements.

The new legislation will aim to empower state authorities to preempt irregularities in recruitment processes and take stringent action against offenders. This comes in the wake of the state government's commitment to provide 10 lakh government jobs and create an equal number of employment opportunities for people under the 'Saat Nischay Part-2' (Seven Resolves) scheme.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar revealed that the state government would create jobs and create employment opportunities for 12 lakh people within a year. He made this announcement after chairing a high-level meeting with chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra and senior officials of different departments.

Nitish said both deputy chief ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, had been asked to prepare a work plan by meeting with ministers of departments concerned, the chief secretary and other senior officers to achieve the goals within a year by working in a mission mode.

Under its 'Saat Nischay Part-2' scheme, the state government has fixed a target of providing 10 lakh jobs and creating employment opportunities for 10 lakh people. The scheme was launched in 2020 and it will run until 2025.

According to a statement issued by the state public relations department, around 5.16 lakh people have been given jobs under this scheme.

The process of giving government jobs to 1.99 lakh people has already been completed. The appointment letters will be given in the next three months. The request to make 2.11 lakh new appointments has also been sent to various commissions to complete the process. Proposals are also being sent to fill 2.34 lakh vacant posts.

The state government has also claimed that it has surpassed its target of creating employment opportunities for 10 lakh people, with more than 22 lakh opportunities already established.

By next year, 11 lakh more employment opportunities will be created, according to the official release.