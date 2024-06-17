Centre has taken note of NEET lapses, guilty to face serious action: Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Amid nationwide outrage over the NEET-UG fiasco, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre has taken note of two incidents of lapses in the test and those found guilty will face serious action. Pradhan also said that the Centre is mulling necessary reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous agency under the Education Ministry, tasked with conducting the nationwide medical entrance exam.

“Two incidents of lapses pertaining to NEET has come to fore. Initial information was that some students were upset for getting less time in the exam and awarded grace marks. However, the government rejected it and on the recommendations of the Supreme Court, ordered a retest of 1,563 candidates in six centres,” he said.