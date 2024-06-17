Centre has taken note of NEET lapses, guilty to face serious action: Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Amid nationwide outrage over the NEET-UG fiasco, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre has taken note of two incidents of lapses in the test and those found guilty will face serious action. Pradhan also said that the Centre is mulling necessary reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous agency under the Education Ministry, tasked with conducting the nationwide medical entrance exam.
“Two incidents of lapses pertaining to NEET has come to fore. Initial information was that some students were upset for getting less time in the exam and awarded grace marks. However, the government rejected it and on the recommendations of the Supreme Court, ordered a retest of 1,563 candidates in six centres,” he said.
He also said some irregularities have come to light at two places. “I assure students and parents that the government has taken serious note of it. All these matters will be taken to their logical conclusion and accountability will be fixed on those found guilty for the lapses,” he said. “No matter how senior official of NTA someone is, if lapses are found they will face strict action,” he added.
The Union Minister said the NTA also needs a lot of improvement. “The NTA is an autonomous organisation. However, it needs reforms and the government has taken this into consideration,” he said while reassuring the students that the guilty will not be spared and will get the harshest punishment.
Notably, allocation of grace marks and allegations of question-paper leak in the NEET-UG exam has muddied the testing system that selects students for the medical colleges. After the Supreme Court’s observation, the NTA has revoked grace marks awarded to the 1,563 students and has announced a retest on June 23.