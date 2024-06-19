BJP leaders in Maharashtra pulled up for party's debacle, decision made to have no CM face

The BJP may have rejected Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' offer to resign, but the state leadership has been warned that no person from their ranks should act as the sole deciding authority.

The BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this in a meeting of Maharashtra BJP leaders that was called to discuss the party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaders including Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekar Bawankule, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, Pankaja Munde, BJP minister Sudhir Mungatiwar and union minister Piyush Goyal were present.

Goyal told those assembled that the party has decided not to change the state leadership ahead of the assembly election scheduled in October. Earlier, Fadnavis had offered his resignation after taking responsibility for the party’s failure in Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the state with 14 seats, including the support of an independent Lok Sabha MP, while the BJP contested 28 seats and won only nine as opposed to the 23 it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP won eight out of ten seats it contested while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won nine and seven seats respectively. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won only one Lok Sabha seat.