Why hasn't Bihar been granted special category status: Congress to PM Modi

In 2013, the Raghuram Rajan Committee recommended a new methodology for devolving funds that is based on a multi-dimensional index to account for a state's economic backwardness, Ramesh pointed out.

Ten years later, what is the Government waiting for, he asked.

"Why has the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri forgotten the people of Bihar? After 10 years in power at the Centre, and almost 20 years in power in Bihar, why has the Government failed to deliver Special Category Status in the state?" he said.

Ramesh further asked why has Patna University been denied central university status.

"In 2017, Mr. Modi flat-out denied Nitish Kumar's request to give Patna University Central university status.

This has been a long-standing demand of the people of Bihar because students from modest backgrounds are currently forced to leave the state for quality higher education," the Congress leader said.

"Many poor families are not able to afford this either. Central university status for Patna University would change the lives of thousands of students. Why, then, has the non-biological Prime Minister so callously ignored the plight of Bihar's youth?" Ramesh said.

He also asked whether the NEET-UG 2024 Paper was leaked.

"The countrywide NEET-UG 2024 exam has been plagued with several inconsistencies, and even as students and families have been protesting for several days now, the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri has been silent on the issue.