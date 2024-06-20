Infighting escalates in Maharashtra's ruling coalition as Shinde Camp blames BJP, NCP for LS polls slump

MUMBAI: The infighting within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition intensified on Thursday following its disappointing performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Ramdas Kadam, a prominent leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has publicly blamed coalition allies—the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—for the Mahayuti’s lacklustre showing.

Kadam criticised the BJP for interfering in seat allocations and candidate selections, which he claimed led to the Shinde faction’s losses in key constituencies.

"Due to the interference of the BJP, we lost Nasik, Hingoli, and Wasim Lok Sabha seats. Otherwise, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, and Bhawana Gawali would have been re-elected as Lok Sabha MPs. We hope the BJP will not make the same mistake in the upcoming state assembly elections,” he said.

Kadam also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take a stand and expressed his willingness to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to ensure fair treatment for Shiv Sena in the state elections.

"In Lok Sabha elections, whenever we decided to claim our traditional and sitting Lok Sabha MPs seats, the BJP started putting claims over these seats. It should be stopped if the alliance wants to win more seats in state assembly elections. We want at least 100 seats in the state assembly elections in Mahayuti and I am confident that out of 100, we will surely win 90 seats," the Shinde faction leader asserted.

Kadam also pointed fingers at Ajit Pawar, suggesting that the NCP leader’s earlier entry into Mahayuti negatively impacted the election results.

In response, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari took to social media to criticise Kadam's remarks.

"Ramdas Kadam ji, you said that it would have been better if Ajit Pawar had come a little late. For your kind information, wish to inform you that Ajit Dada came on time; therefore, your nappy was spared. Do not forget that you were saved because of Dada’s grace,” Mitkari wrote.