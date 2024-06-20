Maratha quota demand faces legal hurdles, says Minister Girish Mahajan

PUNE: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has said that the demand of quota activist Maroj Jarange for the inclusion of "sage soyare" term in the Maratha reservation notification will not withstand legal scrutiny.

The term "sage soyare" in Marathi means through birth relations and relations by marriage.

Speaking to the reporters in Pune on Wednesday, BJP leader Mahajan accused the opposition for deriving political mileage from the Maratha reservation issue and asserted it was the previous Devendra Fadnavis government which granted quota to the Maratha community without disturbing the allocation of other communities.

"In the last 50 years, had anyone made efforts to give reservation to the Maratha community? (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar had even said there was no need to give reservation to Marathas," claimed Mahajan, a confidante of Fadnavis.