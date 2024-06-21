Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, seeks deferment of three criminal laws

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three "hurriedly passed" criminal laws that are set to be rolled out on July 1, saying it would enable Parliament to review them afresh.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Trinamool Congress chief expressed grave concern over the impending implementation of the three laws - The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA) 2023, The Bharatiya Sakhsya Act (BSA) 2023, and The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

She noted that the three bills were passed in Lok Sabha at a time when 146 MPs had been suspended.

"The outgoing government of yours had passed these three critical bills unilaterally, and with absolutely no debate. That day, almost 100 members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total 146 MPs of the both Houses were thrown out of Parliament," Banerjee said.

"The Bills were passed in an authoritarian manner in that dark hour of democracy. Matter deserves review now," she said.

"I urge your esteemed office now to consider at least a deferment of the implementation date. Reasons are two-fold: ethical, and practical," she said.

She said significant legislative changes should be placed before the newly elected Parliament for fresh deliberation and scrutiny.